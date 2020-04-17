GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Officials at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo says they are doing their best to keep animals and keepers healthy during the pandemic.

This comes after the new zoo closed its gates just a week after its grand opening due to health concerns.

We’re told all animals and staff are healthy, and doing their best to maintain social distancing.

Zoo Director Joel Hamilton tells us administrative staff has been working from home when possible, but keepers are working around the clock to take care of the animals.

The zookeepers have been divided into two different shifts; group A and group B.

Group A works Sunday through Wednesday, sanitizing everything before Group B comes in Wednesday through Saturday to care for animals.

Hamilton says the zoo has made the best of a bad situation by using the extra time on their hands to spend quality time with the animals, allowing them to continue to acclimate to their new environment, while also making educational videos for children out of school.

Of course, like many other businesses especially in southern Baldwin County, the zoo has taken a major hit after closing its doors during peak tourist season just after opening a brand new bigger and better location.

They hope to open back up as soon as possible, and are as always accepting donations.