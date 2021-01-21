Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on Thursday acknowledged frustration over the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and outlined a plan to speed it up.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that the state has received 446,150 first and second doses of the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna. Of that, only 184,618 actually have been distributed, although Harris said Thursday the most current figure is 202,643.

But Harris said vaccine is not sitting for long periods.

“It’s my responsibility to make sure that you get a vaccine, and I will do that,” he said at a news conference in Montgomery. “Our team will make sure that you get a vaccine if you want to get a vaccine in this state. We will do it as quickly as we possibly cane. We are not gonna have vaccine that’s sitting in freezers or sitting on the shelves. In fact, it is not now.”

Gov. Kay Ivey said the Alabama Department of Public Health has been working “diligently” seven days a week.

“Unfortunately, we simply do not have enough vaccine for everyone who wants one,” she said. “In fact, no state does.”

system. It will transition to a “no appointments” model located at the Alabama Cruise Terminal. Resident no longer will have to call to make appointments.

Currently, officials said the department has no first doses available. When they do become available, distribution will take place on a first-come, first-served basis to the following groups of people:

Those 75 years of age and older.

First responders.

Health care workers with direct exposure to COVID-19-infected patients.

People in health related-occupations with direct exposure to COVID-19-infected patients.

Clergy, pastors, and ministers with direct patient contact with hospital credentials.

Harris said 502 providers have been authorized to distribute the vaccine, but he added only half actually have received doses.

“We simply don’t have enough to go around,” he said.

Harris said he has ordered all county health departments to give out the vaccine all day until they run out of doses. He said those departments have suspended other clinical services in order to get that job done.

The health officer also said all distributors are expected to swiftly administer the vaccine when they receive it. If a distributor is not doing that fast enough, he said, the state will transfer it to another provider.

“In fact, we have already begun doing that this week,” he said. “We’ve moved some vaccine yesterday.”

In addition, Harris said the state has reached an agreement to supply Wal-Mart and is in talks with other chain pharmacies.

“The exact numbers are still being worked out, but we’ll have say-so about where in the state those does go so that we can make sure that we get them to those parts of the state that need them the most,” he said.

An online portal for appointments will launch in the next few days, Harris said. He added that the state has 165 lines handing the toll-free number the state set up to take appointment. Still, the lines have been overwhelmed. He said about half have been from people not yet eligible for the shots.

Harris said he understands some people are frustrated when they see other states holding mass vaccination events. But he added those events have tradeoffs.

“Many of those sites have had their own problems, as well, with people waiting in very long lines, traveling from hours away and sometimes sleeping in their cars or getting turned away when vaccine runs out and then having to do it all over again,” he said. “When the second does is due a couple weeks later.”