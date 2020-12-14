The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Alabama, but there won’t be enough to go around – even within the groups identified as most in need.

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Monday laid out its plan for distributed the first 40.950 does:

50 percent will go to hospital health care workers.

15 percent will go to emergency medical services providers.

15 percent will go to doctor’s offices.

20 percent will be for other hospital staff not directly involved in treating patients.

Nursing home residents, meanwhile, with be vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Program, working with large drug store chains.

“We have been advised that we will receive weekly shipments of vaccine, but we cannot provide information related to those specific allocations,” said Dr. Karen Landers, the assistant Alabama health officer.

Some hospitals already have begun making appointments with the highest-priority recipients, which includes their own employees. Dr. Daren Scroggie, chief medical informatics officer at Infirmary Health System, says distribution will start Wednesday. He says he expects to receive about 1,600 doses for its hospitals in Mobile and Baldwin County.

“That’s not nearly enough. … So, right now on this first shipment out of the Pfizer stockpile that they've come up with, we know that it’s not going to be enough to hit that everybody in the group 1A, but it's at least a start,” he said.

The rationale for putting health care workers in the front of the line is that they have the biggest exposure to the virus and when they get sick, it makes it harder for hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Joe Adkins, director of pharmacy at Springhill Medical Center, said the first round will help alleviate the pressure on health care workers – but only to a limited degree.

“That’s a very hard question to answer,” he told FOX10 News. “The allocation is really only going to reach 15 percent of Alabama’s health care resources, which is a very small percentage of just one area of employment. I am very hopeful that we’ll see some improvements, although, until we get this vaccination in people, it’s impossible to know.”

Not all health care workers in line to get the first doses will be doctors and nurses on the front lines. Scroggie said some of those initial vaccines will go to hospital employees who are necessary to keep those medical facilities operating, like environmental services technicians who clean hospital rooms and patient services technicians who move patents within the hospital.

“So there’s a lot of health care workers who we don’t traditionally think of as health care workers that really do need to get the vaccine because that can help break that chain of transmission and keep the virus contained,” he said.

Scroggie said when it comes to deciding which employees will get the vaccine first and which will have to wait, he said administrators will review which ones are eligible and which ones have volunteered to take it.

“And we’re sort of matching those lists up,” he said.

The second part of the equation is important. Not all health care workers have expressed a willingness to get the vaccine.

“It’s been less enthusiasm than I thought there would be,” Scroggie said. “There have been substantial numbers of people who are like, ‘Well, I don’t really want to get a vaccine until I see what happens,’ or, “I don’t want to get a vaccine if it’s new technology.’ We’ve tried to reassure people.”

Adkins said Springhill Medical Center employees have expressed similar reluctance. A survey revealed about a third were eager to get a vaccine as soon as they could, a third did not want to take it at all and a third fell somewhere in between those two extremes.

“I was surprised. I personally want to take it when it’s available to my risk group,” he said. “We are hoping by education and information, we can improve that 30 percent. But we’ll see if that hope holds true.”

Scroggie said Infirmary Health already has booked appointments for Wednesday, when the first recipients will get the first shot of the two-shot regiment. They will have to come back three weeks later to finish the immunization.

Scroggie said Mobile Infirmary and Thomas Hospital have the ability to store the Pfizer vaccine at the super-cold temperatures it requires. He said the company would use dry ice to keep doses cold while they are distributing them at hospital in Bay Minette and Foley, which do not have the freezer capabilities.

Adkins said Springhill Medical Center also has the freezer capacity. In fact, he said, it can store up to 10,000 doses – far more than the initial allotment of 970 doses that the hospital expects.

The Mobile County Health Department won’t get any of the Pfizer vaccine this week. But epidemiologist Scott Chavers says he expects the department to play a role as Pfizer begins to ship more doses and the vaccine produced by Moderna comes online.

“We do have capability for the ultra-low temperature requirements and also have the infrastructure in place to refrigerate and freeze the Moderna vaccine,” he said at Monday’s briefing.