With three vaccines racing toward approval, a pair of top public health officials in Alabama on Monday pleaded with residents to take precautions over the Thanksgiving holiday.

State Health Officer Scott Harris, at a briefing with reporters, framed the dangers in stark terms.

“We’re not gonna get a do-over on this,” he said. “This is a big national holiday, and we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and our numbers are worse than they have ever been here in this entire response. Please be careful. Please be safe, and please try to take care of those people who are most vulnerable.”

Harris noted that the United States added about a million of its total 12 million novel coronavirus infections just in the last week. In Alabama, there have been 230,000 cases, with about 1,300 currently hospitalized. That is the highest point since the peak in July.

About 1.5 percent of infected Alabamians have died. If that sounds low, Harris said, it is 15 times higher than the seasonal flu and equates to 75,000 if every resident contracted the virus.

Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorization for its vaccine. Harris said he expects the Food and Drug Administration to grant that request in the next two to three weeks. Even as further regulatory reviews take place, he said, Alabama will receive its first shipments under Operation Warp Speed.

At first, Harris said, the supply will be limited. Health care workers and facilities, first responders and the vulnerable will get first priority.

Harris said he, himself, would not rank as a high priority. But he added that he has no hesitation.

“When my turn comes on the list, I certainly am confident that if it is approved in this manner, it will be safe to take,” he said. “And we think it will effective.”

In addition to the vaccine, Harris said the state has received some shipments of a monoclonal antibody therapy called bamlanivimab, manufactured by Eli Lilly. He said 40 hospitals in the state have made orders to purchase it.

For weeks, public health officials have been fretting over Thanksgiving, traditionally holiday in which people crisscross the country to gather with extended families. Harris said a multi-generational holiday with relatives from other states just is “not practical” this year. He said he and his wife will celebrate the holiday alone.

“For those of you who are going to travel, please do everything you can possibly do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” he said. “We don’t want this to be the last-ever Thanksgiving for someone in your family.”

Dr. Mary McIntyre, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s chief medical officer, said she normally has 15 to 20 people at her home for Thanksgiving. This year, she said, it will be fewer than 10 and only three from another household – her son, his wife and their child.

McIntyre recommended people check guests’ temperatures, designate one person to serve the food and have separate tables – including outdoors if weather permits.

“If we want to live to see another Thanksgiving, and I do, that it may mean stepping back this Thanksgiving and limiting the number of people and some of the things that we do,” she said.

Updated at 11:47 with additional information