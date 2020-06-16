Alabama on Tuesday had 678 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, an all-time high that fits with a long-term trend that has public health officials concerned.

Tuesday’s hospitalization total tops the previous record of 647 set on Thursday.

Dr. Don Williamson, the president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association, told FOX10 News that hospitals overall are in pretty good shape, with more than 2,000 available general medicine beds and 900 ventilators.

But some already are stretched to capacity – especially the intensive care units where the sickest patients go, Williamson said.

“What I am growing concerned about is our ICU capacity,” he said. “We have right now the lowest number of available ICU beds we’ve had as a state since this began.”

Free ICU beds equal about 16 percent of the state’s 1,645 total. Some hospitals have shortages much greater than that and have had to get creative to expand space within the facilities. Hospitals in Tuscaloosa and Montgomery are facing critical capacity issues, Williamson said.

Elsewhere, officials reported Monday that Birmingham had seen a record number of hospitalizations.

Williamson said Mobile Infirmary had to take similar measures to surge ICU capacity about six weeks ago. That was tied to large outbreaks at area nursing homes, which sent large numbers of critically ill patients to the city’s hospitals, he said.

Although that crisis has waned – the nursing home with one of the largest outbreaks reported Tuesday that it is coronavirus-free – Williamson said ICU beds are “becoming more challenging” in Mobile. That goes for hospitals across the state, he said.

“We’re in a very, very dangerous situation,” he said. “If you look at our inpatient hospital beds, we’re consistently running over 600 patients now in Alabama hospitals. Every day. That is a dramatic increase from the middle of May, when we were down around 500.”

The overall hospitalization rate in Alabama has remained low – about 9 percent of everyone who has tested positive since March 13.

But it is the direction that has public health experts concerned. The sheer volume of cases in recent weeks has translated to a steadily rising number of current hospitalizations.

“I’m very concerned that if we don’t get these numbers to a more manageable level, if we don’t keep the transmission down and get the transmission down that our health care system will not be able to handle the load of patients that will come into the hospital,” said Dr. Karen Landers, the assistant state health officer.

Every hospital has a “surge plan” to increase ICU capacity during emergencies, Williamson said. He said that could involve using post-operating rooms or surgical ICU beds or cardiac care beds.

It is “doable,” Williamson said, but he added that it means less ability to take care of other kinds of patients.

Williamson also pointed to the “human phenomenon,” the emotional and psychological impact on doctors and nurses treating overflowing numbers of seriously ill patients for long stretches of time. It takes a toll, he said.

“When I talk to the hospital administrators, the one thing that I hear consistently – more than anything else – it’s not PPE (personal protective equipment), it’s not ventilators, it’s not even beds. It’s staff.”

Williamson said things could get uncomfortably tight if the infection rate does not level off soon. The nightmare scenario, he said, is that coronavirus-related hospitalizations remain high and collide with a severe flu season in the fall.

“On a system-wide basis, then you have to become very concerned about our ability to manage this, especially to have adequate ICU capacity without a major disruption to us,” he said.