The president of the Alabama Hospital Association says he thinks we're setting ourselves up for what could be a potential disaster in terms of new COVID infections.

Don Williamson made that statement and other observations during a live Facebook appearance Tuesday.

Williamson appeared with U.S. Senator Doug Jones to talk about COVID cases and the future.

Williamson said the state is seeing about 1100 hospital admissions a day.

He thinks we're beginning now to see the effect of the Fourth of July holiday on cases, but that hospitalizations are much more likely to rise later this week and into next week

Williamson said, "And we're having 1500 to 2000 new cases diagnosed today. As we approach the gathering of children to gather in August in K-12 and in our colleges, I think we set ourselves up for what could be a potential disaster in terms of new infections and new demands on hospitals."

So Williamson says he thinks we have to do what's necessary to limit the spread of the virus...now.

He said, "I think we have a very, very short window to get this under control and, if we don't, I think we will reap the consequences of that both in terms of hospitalizations, deaths, and disruptions to our routine lifestyle for a long time to come."

On other subjects, Williamson says he endorses a statewide mask ordinance, but not writing tickets for violations.

He says he's not worried about hospital capacity statewide, but individual outbreaks that overwhelm individual communities,

Williamson says he doesn't think another stay at home order is inevitable, but the time to get the case numbers down is now before school starts.