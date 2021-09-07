MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Alabama honored the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. Healthcare workers held a moment of silence statewide.

“Having seeing a unified support from all hospitals across the state unifying is certainly wonderful, heartwarming, appropriate for such dark times,” said Dr. Adrian Divittorio, a Mobile Infirmary Pulmonologist.

Dr. Divittorio was one of the thousands who took part in Tuesday’s moment of silence. It was meant to remember the more than 12,000 Alabamians who lost their lives during the COVID pandemic.

“It’s just a hard and very terrible reminder of what has transpired over a very short period of time,” he said.

Tuesday’s statewide vigil coming just a day after the Labor Day holiday.

Mobile County was seeing the number of new infections dropping, but some doctors are worried holiday travel, football and schools may spark another spike.

“We have learned through the last year and a half of the COVID pandemic that every time we have a holiday we see that followed by a spike,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

September marks 18 months since the pandemic first hit Alabama.

The latest wave stressing hospital systems in our area for the last two months.

Mobile Infirmary says hospitalization numbers have dropped a little, but they are still full with plenty of sick patients.

“The severity of illness that we have in our hospital is to the max 24/7,” Dr. Divittorio said. “So there is still a lot of hard work going on, critically ill, unstable patients.”