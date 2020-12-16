MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The coronavirus pandemic has kept LaTya McCall busy. But it’s also allowed to her make extra cash.

Suddenly, she’s in demand.

“It’s nice to be wanted,” the Providence Hospital nurse told FOX10 News.

McCall spent a month in October at a sister hospital in Wichita, Kansas, that was facing a surge in COVID-19 patients. She said Ascension, which owns that hospital and Providence, covered her expenses plus paid her double her rate – on top of her regular salary.

“It’s nice,” she said. “It allowed me to put away a little bit in my savings. So, definitely, nice.”

McCall is not alone. Increased patient volumes have raised the demand for nurses, which has been exacerbated by the tendency of nurses on the front lines to, themselves, get sick. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports almost 14,000 health care workers in the state have contracted the virus.

The Alabama Department of Labor last month identified nurses as the most in-demand occupation in the state, based on online advertising. The state tracked 3,719 job openings from registered nurses.

Hospitals have lost nurses to out-of-state temporary contracts, and those same hospitals have imported nurses from other areas.

“Actually, when I went to Wichita, they said before they were able to send out nurses to help other hospitals and now, they’re needing the help, too,” McCall said. “So give and take, I guess.”

Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson called it a “two-edged sword” that’s driving up everyone’s costs.

“Where do those traveling nurses come from?” he said. “I mean, there is not that universal pool of nurses out there that people pull from. You are usually pulling staff or traveling nurses from some other facility. In some cases in Alabama, we know they’re being pulled to from one hospital to work in another hospital in Alabama.”

In some cases, hospitals owned by the same company have shifted nurses from one facility to another, as patient needs have changed. But Williamson said he has heard plenty of anecdotal stories of hospitals poaching talent.

That, Williamson said, makes it harder for hospitals to care for their own patients. He added, however, that he understands the financial incentives for the nurses.

“I don’t fault anybody for doing it. It’s the free market system – it is,” he said. “And it is a demand right now that drives the price. I will just say that it is not helpful to have one facility lose nurses, only to have those nurses go to another facility to meet their need. All you do is shift where the shortages are.”

Providence Hospital President Todd Kennedy said staffing has been a challenge everywhere. He said Providence brought in a large number of nurses about four months ago.

“The were here for, I think three weeks and then went back to their home base in the states they’re in – Texas, I think, is where they came from” he said.

But Kennedy said it has been more dire in some other parts of Alabama.

“We haven’t had as much of that, I think, in Mobile, as maybe other communities,” he said. “I think Birmingham and Huntsville might have seen more of that that we did here in Mobile. But I think it is an issue.”

Hospitals throughout the state even have called in retired nurses. McCall said she recently helped acclimate a nurse from Dothan who had come out of retirement and was working a temporary contact at Providence.

McCall said she is weighing where to go next and may cut back her hours at Providence so she can do another temporary sting out of state. The Kansas job was rewarding but stressful, she said.

“They (the patients) definitely seemed like they were sicker,” she said. “My first day there, as soon as I got onto the floor, I had to transfer a patient to ICU. So they did appear to be sicker and, unfortunately, I actually experienced my first death as a nurse.”