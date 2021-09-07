Hospitals across the state of Alabama will observe a moment of silence at noon today to honor and remember more than 12,000 who have died from COVID-19 in the state.

The Alabama Hospital Association is spearheading the vigil, and hospitals in the FOX10 viewing area are participating.

Organizers are encouraging all Alabamians to take part, wherever they are at the time.

“The Delta variant is causing unprecedented devastation and grief in Alabama,” said Dr. Donald E. Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, for a news release. “We had hoped that we’d be in a better place this fall, but our hospitals are full, and families across the state continue to deal with tremendous loss. Our dedicated healthcare workers are under incredible physical and emotional strain, yet still are giving all they have to care for their patients. Likely, all of us know someone who has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, and we would like to take a moment to pause and remember these individuals.”

As of Sept. 1, Alabama had lost 12,283 individuals to COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Williamson said, “Seeing the dramatic loss of lives and the awful sickness caused by the virus has been extremely challenging for our hospitals and their staff and physicians, and we thought it might be helpful and healing for us all to have a few collective minutes of silent reflection and prayer.”

In Mobile, Ascension Providence Hospital released this message: