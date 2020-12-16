MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has joined a growing list of states beginning the most ambitious mass vaccination effort in American history.

This is happening as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with a record number of people now hospitalized with the virus. Coronavirus deaths in the United States have surpassed 311,000.

The first southern Alabama healthcare workers received their shots Tuesday at University Hospital in Mobile. The first shots were given at Mobile Infirmary today.

But this is just the start of a months-long vaccination effort.

The vaccinations at University Hospital and Mobile Infirmary are just the tip of the iceberg. The expectation is more vaccine doses will arrive in the state weekly.

For now, healthcare workers and nursing home residents are the priority.

As the effort to vaccinate ramps up, doctors say this is just the start.

"We are a long way from life being normal," said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. "It’s important to rigorously follow the measures to reduce risk."

Some 40 million doses of vaccine could be available in the United States before 2021 even begins. While that number sounds like a lot, doctors are warning folks to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings for Christmas.

While USA Health already started Tuesday, Infirmary Health this morning began administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The first shots were given at Mobile Infirmary to two doctors.