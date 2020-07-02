Frustrated Alabamians who have had trouble with unemployment claims soon will be able to schedule face-to-face meetings, according to information posted on the agency’s website Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the department could not immediately be reached for comment. But the department’s website on Thursday featured a bold, red block stating “UC CLAIMS IN-PERSON HELP CENTER.”

Clicking on that link takes users to a message stating that the site will allow unemployment claimants to schedule in-person appointments beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

