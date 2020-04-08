Alabama launches website to help those affected by COVID-19
altogetheralabama.org

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has a new website to serve as a hub of information for the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey said altogetheralabama.org is the state’s official guide to COVID-19 relief efforts and a place to provide answers to questions about the outbreak.

“We wanted to quickly create a trusted resource that centralizes information, resources and opportunities for businesses and individuals in need of support,” Governor Ivey said.

Those looking for help can find information about federal resources related to COVID-19 including low-interest loans and financial assistance for businesses.

The site will also show ways that companies, organizations, or individual citizens can volunteer, make donations, offer an assistance program, and even post job openings.

Any business, program or individual who would like to join ALtogether as a resource in COVID-19 response and relief can register at altogetheralabama.org/join.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.