Alabama launches website to help those affected by COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has a new website to serve as a hub of information for the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey said altogetheralabama.org is the state’s official guide to COVID-19 relief efforts and a place to provide answers to questions about the outbreak.

“We wanted to quickly create a trusted resource that centralizes information, resources and opportunities for businesses and individuals in need of support,” Governor Ivey said.

Those looking for help can find information about federal resources related to COVID-19 including low-interest loans and financial assistance for businesses.

The site will also show ways that companies, organizations, or individual citizens can volunteer, make donations, offer an assistance program, and even post job openings.

Any business, program or individual who would like to join ALtogether as a resource in COVID-19 response and relief can register at altogetheralabama.org/join.