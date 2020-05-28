MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As Alabama's July14th runoff election is fast approaching there are concerns that fears of the pandemic may prevent some voters from casting their ballots.

Alabama's League of Women Voters calling on state election officials to protect voter rights filing a lawsuit. The suit calls out Secretary of State John Merrill, Governor Kay Ivey, and other top election officials to do more.

They argue voting is a right, not a privilege, and elections must be safe, accessible, and fairly administered.

"We would like to see Alabama be proactive instead of reactive," said Barbara Caddell, Pres. League of Women Voters of Alabama. "What we are asking is that they provide a no excuse absentee ballot -- right now you have to check a box. And the Secretary has loosened the restrictions on what box you can check. But we'd like to see no excuse ballot."

Caddell is also challenging the "two witness" rule when it comes to absentee ballots and believes Secretary Merrill has the power to change that given the current pandemic.

"We looked at the way the law is written... and although we are not lawyers we are informed that he has emergency power and the Constitution protects our right to vote. And so given that combination we are hoping that we can get him to do a little more," said Caddell.

The League of Women Voters also pushing for more to be done for in-person voting -- including an "early voting" period and drive-up voting option.

"Without more safer options some won't be able to vote and I really want everyone to be able to get out and vote. So just like they do in the restaurants -- do the curbside vote. That would be good too... or you let 10 people in at a time. Just make sure everybody can vote," said Angela Chambers, concerned voter.

That's what Caddell says the lawsuit aims to do -- as the threat of COVID-19 remains extremely high.

"Voting is the one thing we do that is not partisan. I don't care how you vote -- but I want you to do it. Because it's your chance to have impact on what happens to you," said Caddell.

FOX 10 News did reach out to Secretary Merrill's office. They tell us they don't comment on ongoing litigation. However, when it comes to the no excuse ballot -- as of right now for the runoff election -- voters who have fears about the virus can request to vote absentee but must check that option. As for future elections -- no determination has been made about absentee voting options.

They also said they plan to reimburse counties for cleaning supplies and extra manpower to ensure everything is properly sanitized during this time.

To read the full complaint click here.