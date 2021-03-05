Although Alabama has administered more 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the state is not likely to expand eligibility for another few weeks, according to the head of the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said during his weekly press briefing Friday that it is likely the state will expand beyond the roughly 1.5 million people who are currently eligible by the time Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest Safer at Home order expires April 9.

But Harris added there is “not a set date on the calendar” and that demand continues to far outstrip supply.

“Generally speaking, the providers are going through what we give them as quickly as they can,” he said. “And again, I think that’s our best marker for demand.

Harris with Pfizer ramping up production of its vaccine and Johnson & Johnson coming aboard with its one-shot version, there will be more produce to go around in the coming weeks.

“We anticipate supply is gonna increase dramatically,” he said. “I would say most of the federal partners we talk to feel like within about a month to six weeks, we’re gonna have plenty of product. You know, we’re gonna have a whole lot of product available. We’re gonna be worried about, you know, hesitancy issues more acutely.”

The most recent statistics show that as of Thursday, the state administered a little more than 1 million vaccine doses. More than 663,000 people have received one or more shots, with 370,678 now fully vaccinated.

Harris said some people have not shown up to receiving their required second doses of the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines, although he could not provide a specific number.

“It’s not a big issue for us,” he said. “Again, we’re having more issues with missed first appointments than we do missed second appointments, just because people kind of, you know, try to get in line in a lot of different places and go to the first place they can get in.”

He said the state’s policy is to hang on to those doses for a little while. He noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that people can wait as long as 42 days between shots.

“Beyond that point … if we don’t know why someone hasn’t come back and we can’t reach them and they’re not otherwise appearing to be there, then we’re gonna redistribute them,” he said.

Emphasizing that Alabama is “not out of the woods” despite recent positive trends, Harris urged people to continue practicing the measures that the Health Department has recommended for months. That includes wearing masks – even after it no longer is mandatory after April 9.

“April 10th ought to look a lot like April 9th, I hope,” he said.

Harris said preliminary data show that the pandemic caused total deaths to spoke in 2020. Almost 64,500 people died of all causes last year, compared with an average of 53,000 per year since 2015.

“I want to remind you that our single-biggest dates for (COVID-19) deaths were not even in 2020,” he said. “They were this year, in January 2021. So, that’s a significant number of deaths above what we would have expected.”