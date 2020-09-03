With a COVID-19 vaccine, perhaps, two months away, the federal government is pressing states to start making plans now for what could be the most ambitious inoculation program in history

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asked governors this week to fast-track permitting to allow the McKesson Corp. to set up distribution facilities by Nov. 1.

Under the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed,” the government has been pouring millions of taxpayer dollars into the production of vaccine doses even before they have proven to be safe and effective. The idea is to have the vaccine ready to go as soon as it’s cleared. Vice President Mike Pence expressed confidence Thursday.

“We are on track to have the world’s first, safe and effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year,” he said.

But who would get the vaccine first, how long it would take and other key details have yet to be worked out. Alabama state Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Wednesday during a Facebook Live session hosted by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) that state officials are working to set up a vaccine distribution system.

“That’s something that we’ve spent a great deal of time working on,” he said. “We’ve had numerous meetings with CDC and with HHS (Department of Health and Human Services) and the people involved with ‘Operation Warp Speed’ at the federal level are working to bring an effective and safe vaccine to market.”

Harris said the Department of Public Health has plenty of experience distributing vaccines and had facilities to store vials. But he acknowledged this will be unlike any other similar effort.

“Certainly, one of the big questions is who is going to get the vaccine initially, because it’s likely to be a scare resource,” he said. “We probably won’t have enough for every person who would be eligible right off the bat.”

Pressed for details, assistant health Officer Dr. Karen Landers told FOX10 News that the Health Department will follow mass vaccination plans already in place. A spokeswoman for Gov. Kay Ivey tells me her team is seeking more information from the federal government.

The existing plan, developed in 2008 and updated last year, includes four pages’ worth of actions – along with an evaluation of deficiencies in those plans. Landers told FOX10 News that those shortcomings have been addressed and fixed.