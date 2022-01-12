MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama may have reached, or soon will reach, the peak of the omicron wave, according to Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

"We may be at our peak of omicron cases in Alabama. That's really good news. I hope that that is true. But hospitalizations and deaths are not projected to peak for another three to four weeks," said Dr. Murphree.

Physicians say the majority of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 are either unvaccinated, elderly, or have pre-existing conditions.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 45,986 positive COVID cases in the last seven days. That put the state over 1 million cases since the start of the pandemic.