Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to begin lifting restrictions designed to fight the novel coronavirus comes before many experts believe the state is ready.

A widely cited model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projected it would not be safe to relax restrictions in Alabama until after May 22. That is based on when the state would be able to drive down its coronavirus cases to fewer than 1 per 1 million.

It also hinges on an assessment of public health funding and the state’s ability to implement new containment strategies involving testing, contact tracing, isolation and limits to crowd sizes.

Ivey announced at a news conference Tuesday that some of the restrictions she imposed last month would end at 5 p.m. Thursday.

But Alabama’s testing output remains far below what many experts say is necessary.

President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday aimed to give states the ability to test 2 percent of their populations a month.

What’s more, many independent experts have said testing capacity would have to be far greater than what the White House is advocating.

“What we find is that while the national estimates vary wildly, the U.S. is still well off the mark no matter which benchmark you use,” the Kaiser Family Foundation wrote earlier this month. “This is also true for most states, if the benchmark is applied to the state-level.”

Here is a sampling of independent evaluations on needed testing capacity:

A Harvard University group using the standard susceptible-infected-recovered model recommends weekly testing between 2.1 percent and 21.3 percent of the population

Using an “equilibrium model,” the Harvard researchers peg the weekly mark at 8.5 percent of the population.

Using the experience of Taiwan and South Korea, the Harvard group estimates a needed testing rate of 6.4 percent.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commission Scott Gottlieb and colleagues at the American Enterprise Institute estimates the need at 0.9 percent

New York University economist Paul Romer has advocated the ability to rest a random sample of 23 million Americans a day – the equivalent of half of the population each week.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said at Tuesday’s news conference that the state is making strides on testing.

“We believe we continue to increase capacity quite a bit,” he said. “Our county health department teams are doing clinics in all of these counties, not every county every day, but they’re traveling to do those in every county certain days of the week, at least.”

Harris said he feels comfortable with the total testing capability but acknowledged that it is spotty in some rural locations.

“It’s really about access,” he said. “It’s about having access in the right place. … The problem is just an uneven distribution.”

Testing is not the only concern, however. The recommendations developed by the White House coronavirus task force this month call for states to have a 14-day decline in new infections. Alabama has not met that.

“We have met two of those three gating criteria. We have not met all of those criteria,” Harris said. “We feel good about the criteria related to symptoms, the criteria related to hospital capacity. We have yet to meet the 14 days’ sustained decline that is recommended in those guidelines.

“And I would say for that reason, we are not proceeding to the full phase one opening consistent with a White House plan,” he added.

A full phase one plan would allow the reopening of restaurants, personal-care businesses and entertainment venues.

All of those types of businesses will remain closed in Alabama for now.

Harris also spoke about the need to be able to increase the state’s ability to contact people who test positive and track down people they may have infected.

Before the outbreak, he said, the state has fewer than 10 employees doing that kind of work. He said that number has increased to 50 to 60 by reassigning staff. But he said the state needs hundreds more. He noted that Massachusetts recently hired 1,000 people to do that kind of contact tracing.

I think we have a lot of concerns about that,” he said. “It’s very important that w’'re able to do that.”