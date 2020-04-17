The Alabama National Guard, under the leadership of Gov. Kay Ivey, will assist designated nursing homes in the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mobile County Health Department announced on Friday.

According to officials, specially trained and equipped National Guard teams will disinfect nursing homes that have COVID-19 positive residents and employees and will train staff on the techniques of donning and doffing personal protective equipment.

"The Alabama National Guard is here to serve our citizens, and I'm glad Governor Ivey asked us to take on this important mission," said Major General Sheryl E. Gordon, adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard. "Our specially trained soldiers are prepared to assist nursing homes as they fight the spread of COVID-19."

“Our members are grateful for this assistance from Governor Ivey, the Alabama National Guard and ADPH,” said Brandon Farmer, President & CEO of the Alabama Nursing Home Association. “Alabama nursing home caregivers have been working hard since February to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This service will greatly supplement our infection control efforts and allow us to focus on caring for our residents.”

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “Nursing homes have taken the threat of this virus seriously from the start. The Alabama National Guard team will provide a valuable service which will allow more time for the nursing home staff to focus on patient care.”

The disinfection mission is part of the Alabama National Guard’s continuous effort to respond to COVID-19. Resources and need will dictate the number and frequency of missions the teams perform. The National Guard will continue to provide this service for the duration of the pandemic.