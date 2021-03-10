CLARKE CO, ALA. (WALA)- Some people have driven to Clarke County from out of state to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Alabama National Guard is set to head there at the end of the month to help with giving it.

"Clarke County is scheduled to be one of those counties. We don't have any specifics yet on the plan as far as the exact date that they will be in Clarke County," said Clarke County Emergency Management Director Roy Waite.

Clarke County is one of at least 24 rural counties where Governor Kay Ivey is sending in the troops.

The county is home to a little more than 24,000 people. Waite said the health department vaccinated 373 people Tuesday. As it stands now, Waite said they will welcome the National Guard, but they're currently handling distribution very well.

Waite said, "There was high demand in the beginning. The next time that we did a week later it was around 500 doses and it's been gradually coming down. Now for the past few weeks we've been averaging between 300-350."

Waite said people are coming to Clarke County for the shot from all over the state, Atlanta and even as far as Florida.

His hope is if the soldiers do come, the state health department will make more people eligible to get the shot.

"I believe once they lower that age limit which may happen before the National Guard moves, or they open it up to general public, we will see an increase in the numbers again," said Waite.

The next group could be allowed to get the vaccine very soon. Sixteen through 64-year-olds with high risk medical conditions in Alabama should be eligible sometime this spring. After that, the shot will basically be available to everyone, as early as summer.

Governor Ivey's plan is to send two teams of 55 National Guard soldiers to rotate into the counties at the end of the month. The governor said they'll be able to vaccinate 1,000 people a day.

In the past two weeks, Clarke County had 22 new cases of COVID-19.

If you live there and are eligible to get the vaccine, you can schedule an appointment by going to the Alabama Department of Public Health's website and searching for Clarke County.