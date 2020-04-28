MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Governor Kay Ivey’s announcement did not come as much of a surprise for city and county leaders here in Mobile, in fact, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has been saying that he wanted to get some businesses re-opened by Friday which will be happening.

Dr. Bert Eichold, Health Officer at the Mobile County Health Department, said the order is more restrictive than he would have liked.

“I think the governor’s order is appropriate, I think it’s based on data,” he said. “I think she’s gotten good input from academic leaders within our state at medical schools.”

The state’s health order is a gradual reopening, the hope is more restrictions get eased as health leaders watch the data closely.

“We got to take very very careful, baby steps, as we move forward,” Dr. Eichold said.

As the new normal in Alabama starts this week, the message from Mobile city and county leaders is personal responsibility which includes social distancing and good hygiene.

“I think the correct thing was done and the stay at home did help,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “As Dr. Eichold said we still have a long way to go.”

Mobile Police will continue to enforce the new health order when they can, but Mayor Stimpson is asking businesses to self-police the 50% capacity rule.

“We really don’t have enough law enforcement officers to go check on everybody to make sure that they are doing things that are outlined in the order,” he said.

Masks are not mandatory in the City of Mobile or county, but they are asking people to wear them when in stores and when they are around others to limit the spread.

As for the city’s curfew, it ends Thursday morning.