Alabama now has over 600 COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19. This event marks the first death of a Mobile County resident.
Alabama is now reporting four deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths occurred in Mobile, Lauderdale, Madison and Jackson counties
In southern Alabama, there are 23 cases in Mobile County, five in Baldwin County, and two in Washington County.
I totally agree johns60 and yet it seems that people refuse to stay home. It is a bit frustrating.
It's not that people are refusing to stay home, in my case, 400 people are forced to work. I'm an engineer at one of the automotive plants in Alabama, and even though Hyundai said they "shut down" they're still running their engine shop which employees 100s of people. They're running their engine shop to supply KIA in GA. Due to this fact, it's forcing several dozens of different supplier companies to work which amounts to be SEVERAL THOUSAND people. That is the biggest issue in my opinion. Due to the Korean automotive plants, there is no way to stop it from spreading. It is putting everyone in danger at work and their homes. I've reached out to several news companies about it along with alabama public health department but I am not getting any response. This Virus will never end.
Exactly. I work for a /major/ supplier for Honda in Alabama. Honda is "shutdown" (haha.. yeah..) but plans on reopening this coming tuesday (3/31). A local or State level order would probably be required to prevent it.
My company has shut all lines down and is doing inventory right now with a skeleton crew. But we are in lockstep with Honda. So if they re-open, we will too.
It's BS.
I count 124, but i am a day later than you- Alvarado.
I remember just a few days ago it was zero. The growth in a pandemic is exponential. And the real bad part is that most of the people simply do not understand what exponential really means. Once we finally realize it is here- its too late to do something about it. That's why it is imperative to limit contact with other people unless it is an emergency.
I am unsure if the county breakdown adds up to 81. I may be wrong [wink], but I don't think so.
