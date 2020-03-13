MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama now has six confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The announcement was made Friday evening by the Alabama Public Health Department.
According to officials, the infected persons reside in the following counties: Elmore, Jefferson, Limestone, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa. The sixth patient was listed as being from out of town.
Earlier in the day Governor Kay Ivey declaring a state of emergency for the State of Alabama.
"As I have emphasized time and time again -- the safety and health of all Alabamians is paramount," said Gov. Ivey.
With more cases expected in the coming days the state has established a call center for people who think they may be infected. The toll free number is 1-888-264-2256.
"This is not a medical information call line to talk to a physician or get a diagnosis, but rather it's a call line that will give you information how you might be tested depending on where you live and whether you have a physician," said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer.
The call center will be active starting 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14th and they will increase capacity on the hotline as needed.
Meanwhile, Gov. Ivey urging residents to be vigilant during this time.
"Folks -- let's take a common sense approach and remember that calm and steady win the race. Alabamians should not be fearful but instead use common sense to watch out for ourselves and others," said Gov. Ivey.
This is a developing story.
