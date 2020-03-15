The number has now reached double digits with a majority of the infected individuals residing in Jefferson County. State officials say five Jefferson County residents have tested positive. Two individuals have tested positive in Tuscaloosa County.
Other counties include: Baldwin, Elmore, Limestone and Montgomery. An additional patient was listed as being from out of town.
The Alabama Department of Public Health recommended that people cancel or avoid large public gatherings with more than 500 people.
Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer on Friday said people should stay about 6 feet apart from others in public and to “please stay home if you are sick."
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency and announced that all public schools would shut their doors at the close of business Wednesday, March 18th for two and a half weeks.
Alabama was one of the last states to report a case. The state lab began testing last week, Harris said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. More than 5,000 deaths worldwide have been attributed to the virus.
Ivey urged people to remain calm and take common sense precautions.
“We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race," Ivey said in a statement. “Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians."
Major universities, including he University of Alabama, Auburn University, the University of South Alabama, Troy University and other institutions on Thursday announced a shift to online classes.
