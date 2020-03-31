Alabama nearing 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 13 deaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The state of Alabama is reporting 974 confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to numbers provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health, over 7,200 residents have been tested. Figures show there have been 20 reported deaths and that 13 individuals died from the illness.

Jefferson County continues to lead the state with 263 cases followed by Madison County with 99 confirmed cases.

Mobile County is reporting 48 cases while Baldwin County has 18 confirmed cases.

On Friday, the first death in Mobile County was reported. Wayman Henry was a 66-year-old male who had recently traveled out of state.

In Baldwin County, the family of Tim Gaston said the 73-year-old passed away at Thomas Hospital.

The death in Mobile County has been added to the ADPH COVID-19 dashboard that tracks cases and deaths related to the coronavirus in Alabama. The website has not counted the death in Baldwin County.