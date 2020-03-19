MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- There now are at least 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health lists 77 confirmed cases in 14 counties. But that list does not include the case in Mobile County that was confirmed Thursday afternoon by the Mobile County Health Department.
Jefferson County continues to show the most number of cases with 34, followed by Lee County with 10, and Shelby County with 9.
County by county breakdown:
Baldwin - 1 case
Calhoun - 1 case
Chambers - 1 case
Elmore - 5 cases
Lee - 10 cases
Jefferson - 34 cases
Limestone - 1 case
Madison - 5 cases
Mobile - 1 case
Montgomery - 3 cases
Shelby - 9 cases
St. Clair - 1 case
Talladega - 1 case
Tuscaloosa - 4 cases
Walker - 1 case
So far, there have been no confirmed deaths in the state from COVID-19.
Alabama has established a hotline for people who think they may be infected. The toll-free number is 1-888-264-2256.
