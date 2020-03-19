MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- There now are at least 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health lists 77 confirmed cases in 14 counties. But that list does not include the case in Mobile County that was confirmed Thursday afternoon by the Mobile County Health Department.

Jefferson County continues to show the most number of cases with 34, followed by Lee County with 10, and Shelby County with 9.

County by county breakdown:

Baldwin - 1 case

Calhoun - 1 case

Chambers - 1 case

Elmore - 5 cases

Lee - 10 cases

Jefferson - 34 cases

Limestone - 1 case

Madison - 5 cases

Mobile - 1 case

Montgomery - 3 cases

Shelby - 9 cases

St. Clair - 1 case

Talladega - 1 case

Tuscaloosa - 4 cases

Walker - 1 case

So far, there have been no confirmed deaths in the state from COVID-19.

Alabama has established a hotline for people who think they may be infected. The toll-free number is 1-888-264-2256.

