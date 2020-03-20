GENERIC: Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
Alabama now has 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the latest numbers released by the Alabama Department of health 

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Alabama

Updated: March 20, 2020 10:00 a.m. (CT)

County of Residence

Cases

Baldwin

1

Calhoun

1

Chambers

1

Elmore

5

Lee

10

Jefferson

36

Limestone

1

Madison

5

Mobile

1

Montgomery

3

Shelby

10

St. Clair

1

Talladega

1

Tuscaloosa

4

Walker

1

Total

81

