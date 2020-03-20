Alabama now has 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the latest numbers released by the Alabama Department of health
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Alabama
Updated: March 20, 2020 10:00 a.m. (CT)
County of Residence
Cases
Baldwin
1
Calhoun
1
Chambers
1
Elmore
5
Lee
10
Jefferson
36
Limestone
1
Madison
5
Mobile
1
Montgomery
3
Shelby
10
St. Clair
1
Talladega
1
Tuscaloosa
4
Walker
1
Total
81
