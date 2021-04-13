Following the recommendations of the CDC and the FDA, Alabama is putting a pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The move is being done out of an abundance of caution, according to state health officer Dr. Scott Harris.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration are recommending that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine over six reported US cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.

From Gov. Kay Ivey: “COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for Alabama. It is important to know that the adverse effects potentially stemming from the Johnson & Johnson shot have been extremely rare in the country, but out of an abundance of caution, Alabama is temporarily pausing these shots until we know more. I commend Dr. Harris for taking this swift step in our state so that we can continue moving forward, getting shots in the arms and putting COVID-19 behind us once and for all.”