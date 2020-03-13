Alabama announced its first novel coronavirus case Friday, but it gave less information than other states have provided.
State Health Officer Scott Harris revealed that the patient, who was confirmed Friday morning, is a Montgomery County resident who recently had traveled to another part of the United States with active COVID-19 cases.
“Our understanding at this time is that the patient felt unwell on returning home and has self-isolated themselves since they have been home,” he said a news conference in Montgomery. “This person continues to not be out in public or in the community but is isolated at this time.”
Harris did allow that the patient has an underlying health condition, but he declined to elaborate. He also would not say whether the victim is a man or a woman.
“What I can tell you, this is a person that had other chronic medical conditions,” Harris said. “And so in that case would have been considered high risk.”
Alabama’s approach differs from other states, which routinely have provided general details about coronavirus patients without violating their privacy. Florida, for instance, lists all of its 42 coronavirus cases by home county, age, gender and whether the infection is travel-related.
Harris said Alabama officials are limiting information about the patient to protect his or her identity.
“We try not to, for privacy concerns, release anything about sex or age or specific address or other things that could be used to identify a person,” he said. “So we, we have made a policy decision to identify where that person lives, whether that person is at risk of others or, or if they are isolated.”
Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health now will try to retrace the patient’s steps since returning from the out-of-state trip. He described the patient as “medically stable” and in the care of a physician.
“We have epidemiologists who are already reaching out to make contact with this person and with health care providers of this person, so that we can continue to do the contact tracing that we do, and try to learn whether there are other contacts that need to be identified or investigated further,” he said.
Harris reiterated that it is not a surprise given than the illness has spread to almost every state.
“We have been expecting this for some time now,” he said.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey pointed to precautions the state has taken to gird against the virus.
“Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others,” she said in a statement. “We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians.
Harris restated his recommendation that people avoid gatherings of more than 500 people.
State schools Superintendent Eric Mackey the school system is taking steps to limit big crowds. He said that includes the cancelation of conferences that had been scheduled for this month and next. He added that officials also are asking schools to cancel large assemblies.
“As Dr. Harris said, it’s not so much about the number … it’s about those people being together in a tight space,” he told reporters.
Alabama was one of the last states to record a COVID-19 case, a fact some have attributed to extremely tight restrictions on who could be tested. Through Thursday, Harris has said, the state lab had run fewer than 50 tests.
But the Alabama Legislature approved $5 million in emergency funding to, in part, beef up testing capacity. In addition, Harris said Friday, the state has three private laboratories capable of testing several thousand people a day.
“We have liberalized the criteria they were using for accepting tests and now a physician who has a test that they would like to order on a patient will have that test automatically approved,” he said. “They are able to, as of this morning or perhaps maybe an hour or so from now, that process will be fully automated so that our provider can go straight online to our website to enter that patient information, have automatic approval for that test to be performed, and then we will be able to perform that as soon as possible.”
