MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Public Service Commission said Tuesday that Alabama Power and Spire will not disconnect services to customers during the COVID-19 crisis.
Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh said in a news release, "Not a single customer whose income has been affected by this health crisis has had their utility service discontinued."
Alabama Power said those needing assistance with their power biil during the emergency should contact customer service on its website, or call 1-800-245-2244.
Spire customers in Alabama can contact customer service at 800-292-4008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.