Public health experts have been pushing “social distancing” as the key to beating back the coronavirus pandemic, but a new report suggests Alabama is not doing a great job.

The report come from TOP Data, a marketing and data analysis firm. It ranks Alabama 47th out of the 48 continental U.S. states.

The firm uses aggregate cell phone data from the firm Cuebiq as proxy for social distancing, determining how often two different cell phones are close to one another for at least five minutes. It compares the average number of daily interactions with a pre-pandemic baseline.

Interactions are down in every state. But they are closer to 2019 levels in Alabama than every state but South Dakota. The data as of Aug. 2 show interactions are running 82.1 percent of normal in Alabama. Residents in the state have averaged 5.32 interactions per day, down from 6.5 daily interactions per person before the pandemic.

By comparison, California has seen the biggest drop. It’s running at 22.5 percent of normal. Its daily number dropped from 13.47 per person to 3.03.

Mobile County Health Department epidemiologist Rendi Murphree did not comment on the report, specifically, at today’s briefing. But she reiterated how crucial it is for people to keep their distance from one another.

“I think that we can always do a better job. Using the physical distancing to try to protect ourselves, particularly in workplaces,” she said. “You know, wearing a mask and being at work, does not mean that you can be within 6 feet of someone. If you want to protect yourself from exposure, you need to stay 6 feet away from your co-workers your church members or grocery shoppers.”

Population density seems to matter. The TOP report shows the typical number of interactions before COVID-19 was higher in highly urban states. So while South Dakota registered the smallest decrease in interactions, social distancing already is built in to the rural state. Its baseline was fewer than two average interactions even before the outbreak.

The report’s authors state that the data indicate former hotspots like California, Arizona, Texas and Florida have seen recent declines in daily case counts as a result of better adherence to distancing guidelines.

On the other hand, the report states, “It could mean trouble ahead for parts of the South and Great Plains. Parts of the South and the Great Plains have become relaxed in their social distancing and could become future hotspots.”