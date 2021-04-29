MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – City leaders and cruise lovers on Thursday welcomed new federal guidance that could allow Carnival Cruise Lines to resume by mid-summer.

The guidelines issued this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shorten a review process. Cruise lines that meet certain benchmarks on vaccinations and testing could start operating the middle of July after more than a year aground by COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m excited,” said David Clark, president and CEO of Visit Mobile. “I think over the last 24 hours, the CDC appears to be engaging more with the cruise industry.”

Clark told FOX10 News that Carnival’s Mobile-based cruises account for 35,000 hotel nights and $150 million in revenue a year.

“It’s been a big blow. Tourism’s never, ever seen what they’ve seen in terms of disaster in the economy, from travel, or the lack of travel,” he said. “So, you know, cruising from Mobile is a really big ingredient of a pretty tourism cake.”

The CDC laid out the following guidelines regarding a resumption of operations:

Vaccinations: Ships can bypass a process of simulated voyages if they ensure 98 percent of crew and 95 percent of passengers are fully vaccinated.

Waiting period: Applications for simulated voyages – involving trips without passengers – will be reviewed in five days. That's down from 60 days, which CDC officials said would put vessels closer to sailing.

Testing: the CDC will update rules for testing and quarantining to more closely align with the agency's guidance for fully vaccinated people. Fully vaccinated people will be able to take rapid anteing tests instead of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests that take longer to produce results.

Port agreements: The CDC will allow multi-port agreements, rather than negotiate them individually, providing cruise lines meet certain requirements.

Quarantine housing: The CDC clarified guidance on ventilation systems and the ability of passengers to quarantine at home if they are within driving distance.

Clark pointed out that cruising returned in Europe and Asia months ago.

“It’s sort of disappointing to me that the CDC has viewed the cruise industry as the only industry not to return in travel and tourism,” he said. “Everybody else is back to some sort of a business model. So, it’s been tough on our cruise industry over the last 14 months.”

Clark said demand for cruising seems to be higher now than it was before the pandemic.

Mobile residents Bill and Joyce McElroy said they’re excited to sail again. The couple are veteran cruisers. They say they’ve cruised four or five times out of Mobile, not to mention other places.

“But the pandemic and everything, you know,” Bill McElroy said.

Joyce McElroy said the Mobile Carnival cruises have been wonderful.

“It’s just the pressure of things,” she said. “Just being on a cruise ship, you can just relax and all the pressure just goes away, you know. We just – we love it. …As long as the CDC says it’s safe, I’m ready to go.”

Federal resistance to a return to the water has sparked growing consternation in the cruise industry and its supporters inside and outside of government. U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, of Mobile, signed on as co-sponsor of the CRUISE Act, which would require the CDC to write rules allowing for the industry to resume by the Fourth of July.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson also has pushed for a resumption of cruising. He welcomed this week’s CDC action.

“Personally, I am very excited to see the CDC offering a clearer path forward for the industry that will allow cruises to safely resume operations this summer,” he said in a statement. “The City of Mobile stands ready for the return of Carnival. All our full time, part time and contracted employees who interact with passengers on cruise days have already been vaccinated for COVID-19. Our team is prepared to welcome back cruisers safely and with enthusiasm.”

Stimpson encouraged Mobilians planning to cruise this summer to get vaccinated.

Right now, the cruise terminal is used as a mass vaccination site by the Mobile County Health Department. But Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold told FOX10 News that he expects that operation to wrap up in the next couple of weeks.”

“The mega-clinic site seems to be decreasing in demand, so we will be out of that facility when the cruise industry starts back,” he said. “It was a great site. The city was a great partner. Good use of space.”