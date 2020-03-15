MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Public Health said 22 people have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the 22 positive cases, 12 are in Jefferson County, three in Tuscaloosa County, two in Shelby County, and one each in Baldwin, Elmore, Lee, Limestone, and Montgomery Counties. The state said another case is from someone who is from out of state.
More cases are expected to be discovered in the coming days as the state continues to test patients.
Alabama has established a call center for people who think they may be infected. The toll-free number is 1-888-264-2256.
