Alabama state health officials on Thursday morning reported there have been 68 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Jefferson County tops the list with 31 confirmed cases, followed by 10 in Lee County and eight in Shelby County. In coastal Alabama, there is one confirmed case in Baldwin County.
They breakdown by county, as posted by the Alabama Department of Health, follows:
Baldwin
1
Calhoun
1
Chambers
1
Elmore
5
Lee
10
Jefferson
31
Limestone
1
Madison
1
Montgomery
2
Shelby
8
St. Clair
1
Talladega
1
Tuscaloosa
4
Walker
1
