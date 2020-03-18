Gov. Ivey says Senate runoff election postponed until July 14 Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday the Senate runoff election is postponed until July 14.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The two candidates running for the highest-profile office up for grabs in Alabama’s runoff election both backed Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision Wednesday to delay the election.

Ivey announced the decision at a news conference in the morning, a day after state Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office concluded she has the legal authority to do so in light of the health threat posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The balloting will take place July 14 instead of March 31.

Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, who is seeking the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate, told FOX10 News that the governor made the right call and urged Alabamians to follow government guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I pray that the current health crisis will be brought under control and that lives will be saved,” he said in a statement.

Tuberville’s opponent, former Sen. Jeff Sessions, also backed the governor. He gave his endorsement during a news conference at Mobile Government Plaza to show off his support from the district attorneys and sheriffs in Mobile and Baldwin counties, as well as Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber.

Sessions also took a shot at Tuberville’s refusal to debate him.

“I think with four and a half months to go, I think there’ll be time for Tommy Tuberville to have a debate, to be able to explain where he stands on the issues,” he said. “And we’re gonna challenge that. If he won’t debate Jeff Sessions before you become a senator, are you going to debate Chuck Schumer? Elizabeth Warren? Cory Booker?”

The runoff delay also affects campaigns for other offices, including Republican and Democratic runoffs for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in southwest Alabama.

One of the candidates, Democrat Kiani Gardner, said a statement that she welcomes precautions to counter COVID-19. But she criticized the decision to allow voters to continue submitting absentee ballots from now until July 14.

“This decision, to encourage voting over a four month period, means that as a candidate, I must continue to campaign, fundraise, and ask for votes at a time when, like all Alabamians, I am concerned about the physical and economic health of my family and community,” she stated.

Gardner argued it would be better for absentee voting to pause until June 14. She added that would give campaigns an opportunity to refrain from electioneering and let state residents get a “break from partisan politics so that we can focus on what’s really important – the health and well-being of each and every citizen in our great state.”