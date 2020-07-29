MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- For months restaurants have been forced to limit capacity in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and Governor Kay Ivey’s new safer at home order will continue that through August.

Since the capacity restrictions started months ago, it has put a strain on restaurants. One owner said it is an added challenge.

“When you’re dealing with 50% you have to push harder to try and get people in and out to turn those tables,” said Todd Wysong, Owner of Beef-O-Brady’s in Mobile.

At Beef-O-Brady’s in Mobile, Wysong said regulars have kept him busy, but if the restrictions stay in place for months or years he fears it could be a problem.

“It’s definitely going to hurt, but realistically if Kay Ivey was to open up today and said you’re 100% and we don’t have that stuff, it would be detrimental because we don’t have the staff to support it,” he said.

Some restaurants have not been so lucky during the pandemic. According to Yelp, 60% of restaurants that shut down during COVID are now out of business.

Wysong said he is working nonstop to make sure that does not happen to him.

“It is definitely a concern, I’m not going to lie each and every day for 14 years that I have been doing Beef-O-Brady’s it’s always been a concern what’s going to be the next thing that’s going to hurt us,” he said.

Wysong said he estimates about 70% of his customers dine in while 30% take out.

“When you come in here you’re going to be safe, you’re going to eat off tables that are clean you’re coming into a place,” he said. “It’s like my home I want people to be safe when they’re here.”

The restaurant industry has really struggled through COVID. Yelp said more restaurants have closed than retail stores.