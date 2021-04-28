The Alabama Department of Public Health says it will be using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine again.

The CDC has given the vaccine the green light after pausing distribution because of blood clots found in six women who took the one-shot dose.

Gov. Kay Ivey had this to say about the vaccine: "I am glad to see the resumption of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and encourage every Alabamian 16 and up to get out and get your shots."

She added, "The safe and effective vaccines available are our ticket back to normal, and I could not be more optimistic in how we are moving forward."

Anyone 18 years or older can get the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines. Anyone 16 years or older can receive a Pfizer vaccine.

The CDC says those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should watch for blood clot symptoms. The symptoms include persistent, severe headaches or blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, abdominal pain or unusual bruising.

Health officials say the risk is extremely low, but if you have any symptoms within three weeks of getting the Johnson & Johnson shot, you should get medical attention quickly.

They say the blood clotting condition does not appear to be linked to the other two vaccines available in the U.S. from Pfizer and Moderna.