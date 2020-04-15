The local economy is taking a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Some small businesses are now struggling after being forced to close to slow the spread.

“The small local retailers, they’re going for broke," said Rick Brown, Alabama Retail Association President.

The Alabama Retail Association wants small retail stores back open, before it's too late. For many, it will be a struggle to even open back up.

“We need to get them open as quickly as possible in a safe manner. The safety of our employees and our customers is paramount,” Brown said.

Since the closure of smaller stores, many are flocking to big box stores for the essentials. Big box stores like Walmart, CostCo, Target, Sam's, etc. remain open with certain restrictions on occupancy and sanitation.

Brown said this is only creating larger crowds.

“What we don't understand is a public policy protects the same number of consumers and forces them to a smaller group of stores creating a denser crowd in those stores. It seems to us that the sensible solution would be to open up all retailers in a safe fashion with the same sanitation requirements and diffuse the crowds back over more retailers and they’ll have smaller crowds at each individual store. We think that would be safer,” Brown explained.

Brown stated that retail stores and restaurants are the state's largest private employer. Not only are the business owners struggling to keep their businesses open, but Brown says their bottom-lines and their workers are being effected too.

“We are hearing from retailers constantly and I would characterize them as desperate at this point,” he added.

He believes opening small retailers with the same occupancy and sanitation restrictions as big box stores can pay off in the long run by alleviating some of the large crowds.

“Local retailers are what makes your community, a community. It’s what gives it a unique flavor. If those retailers aren’t around anymore because they’ve gone out of business, we won’t have the uniqueness in our individual communities that we enjoy today,” he explained.

Brown said this needs immediate attention and quick action.

“They need a lifeline. We can do it in a safe manner. Safe for our employees and safe for our customers," he added.

Brown sits on the Lieutenant Governor's task force to re-open Alabama. He said the group will submit a plan to Governor Kay Ivey and the State Health Officer Friday. He said re-opening small retail stores will be among the recommendations.

Alabama Retail Association is conducting a survey for small businesses. Policymakers want to know what it will take for closed businesses to safely re-open their doors to customers. If you own a small business in Alabama, click here.