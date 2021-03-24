Vaccine and Press Conference

In this Dec. 21, 2020 photograph, Gov. Kay Ivey is pictured after having received a COVID-19 vaccine at Baptist Hospital in Montgomery, Ala. RN Donna Pugh administered the governor’s vaccine. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre received the vaccine and joined the governor during her brief media availability. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager)

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging people to continue to wear masks in public, even after the state's mask mandate expires next month.

Ivey says masks remain one of the most important tools for fighting COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the governor released designs for signs that businesses to use to request customers wear masks.

The governor is also asking folks to continue to practice other COVID-19 protocols in place, such as social distancing.

