Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging people to continue to wear masks in public, even after the state's mask mandate expires next month.
Ivey says masks remain one of the most important tools for fighting COVID-19.
Earlier this week, the governor released designs for signs that businesses to use to request customers wear masks.
The governor is also asking folks to continue to practice other COVID-19 protocols in place, such as social distancing.
