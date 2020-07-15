Starting Thursday, Alabamians will be required to wear masks in public.

Mostly.

Here are the highlights of how it works:

When it applies: The short answer is whenever someone is close to other people out in the public. Specifically, the order applies anytime someone is closer than 6 feet to someone from another household:

in an outdoor public space.

in a vehicle operated by a transportation service

in an indoor public space with 10 or more people.

Exceptions: There are several, many having to do with “practical necessity.” These would be for things like children 6 and younger; people with certain medical conditions or disabilities; and when you are eating, drinking or seeking medical attention – for dental procedures, for example.

There are also exceptions for exercise, communicating with an audience and certain essential job functions. And for certain protected activities like voting or religious services – but even then, the state strongly recommends masks.

The kind of covering required: The order specifies that the mask must cover the nostrils and mouth. But it’s pretty broad when it comes to the type. It can be store-bought, homemade, or improvised from household items like scarves, bandannas and T-shirts.

Overrides local rules: The state order takes precedence over local ordinances. This meant to provide a uniform, statewide rule. But the Mobile County Health Department and municipalities can impose more stringent requirements.

Requirements for businesses: The order is somewhat vague when it comes to business owners. It merely requires businesses to take quote “practicable” steps to encourage compliance by employees and customers. The state, for instance, is printing up free signs that businesses can post. The state says denying service to people without masks would be reasonable, but it is not required.