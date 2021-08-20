Alabama’s top doctor on Friday issued yet another warning that the state’s health system is close to breaking apart.

“Alabama’s pandemic of unvaccinated people continues,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said during a briefing with reporters. “We have not had a particularly good week.”

Harris recited a number of statistics indicating that the state in reaching – and in some cases already has reached – unprecedented territory.

Hospital patients. Harris said about 500 COVID-19 hospital patients on July 19. On Thursday, that had grown to 2,764. Almost 100 more were suspected of having COVID-19 and awaiting test confirmation, he said.

Harris noted Alabama has a net-negative of intensive care unit beds, which he called “extremely problematic.” In pockets of the state, he added, there are small numbers of available beds. But hospitals in other parts, particularly the Mobile area, have been forced to put critical patients in the emergency room or other parts of the buildings not designed for critical care.

“The most concerning thing is we don’t know how long we’re going to be able to maintain our health care capacity. … That’s really tenuous right now,” he said. “We’re pulling every level and pushing every button and using every resource we can think of.”

COVID deaths. Harris said death statistics lag case spikes, not just because people tend to be sick for a number of days before succumbing but because it takes time to process a death and confirm the cause.

“COVID deaths continue to climb,” he said, adding that nearly all of them are unvaccinated.

Children. Over the first 18 days of August, Harris said, 8,462 children younger than 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. That compares with 1,831 in the first 18 days of August 2020.

Fifty children are hospitalized, with nine on ventilators, Harris added.

“We feel like this is preventable,” he said. “These people did not have to die.”

Delta now almost exclusively circulating. The highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 makes up an estimated 95 percent of cases in the United States. Harris said the latest state figures pegged the Delta share at 84 percent. But he said because of a lack of sampling, it is hard to know the true statistic. He said he suspects Alabama is “in the ballpark” of what is happening nationally.

College and high school football. Harris said the department’s guidance on football has not changed from last year. He said health experts believe risk is low to players but could be high for fans if they cannot space out.

“With really large-scale outbreaks going on, you wonder how long those stadiums are gonna stay full,” he said.

Mandates vs. persuasion. Pressed by reporters on why he does not simply issue health orders to force compliance with medical advice like mask-wearing, Harris said issuing orders has limited utility without public buy-in.

“You can only do so much public health as the public allows you to do,” he said. “Public health’s composed of public and health. And we can, you know, talk about health all day long. But ultimately, the public’s got to agree with us and do what we want them to do.”