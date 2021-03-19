Up to now, the biggest challenge facing public health officials in Alabama has been supply shortages, but the state’s top doctor said the primary concern soon will shift to vaccine hesitancy.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said at his weekly briefing that polling the state has conducted suggests as many as a third of residents are reluctant.

“We are probably now at a point where we are going to determine how much vaccine hesitancy we have. At this point, we’ve had enough demand out there that it’s hard to know, if a county’s not getting vaccinated, is that because they can’t find vaccine? Or is it because they don’t want to take the vaccine? And I think we’re gonna soon have enough product available that we’ll be able to make some determinations about that.”

Supply likely is to remain the issue in the short term as the state more than doubles the number of people eligible for the vaccine starting Monday. Harris estimated half to two-thirds of adults will be allowed to get the shot. But he said Alabama is not waiting before considering ways to persuade people who are leery of the vaccines.

“We are just now beginning to run up against vaccine hesitancy a little bit. … We know that there’s a segment of the population that’s just not making that a priority for them,” he said.

Harris said he was not prepared to provide a full breakdown of the state-sponsored polling. But he said some reluctance arises from insufficient information.

“I think as it becomes more normalized and more people see more people getting it, that’ll overcome some of the hesitancy,” he said. “Hopefully, we can educate people who just don’t have enough medical information to know whether they need the vaccine or not.”

Harris said people lacking “medical literacy” who did not have regulation health care providers may not easily be able to access information about the vaccines.

Beyond that, Harris said, there are people who have strong opposition to the vaccine for one reason or another.

“Clearly that comes in, you know, many different flavors,” he said. “And you have people who just hardcore anti-vaxxers that you’re never gonna reach. You have people that are mistrustful of the government and who don’t, you know, believe that maybe this is a real thing or don’t believe the reasons we’re having a vaccination program.”

The diversity of reasons why people are hesitant requires different approaches by public health officials, Harris said.

“There’s not one-size-fits-all communication strategy that works for all the different groups,” he said.

Harris reiterated that Alabama will expand eligibility to all adults by May 1, as President Joe Biden has directed. But he said that state is resisting taking that step now as some others have. Without sufficient supply, he said, it would become a “mad rush” that the state wants to avoid.

“If everybody’s prioritized, then essentially, nobody’s prioritized,” he said.

Alabama so far has administered nearly 1.4 shots, with 877,825 people getting at least one shot, and $529,402 people fully vaccinated.

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Thursday began publishing vaccine statistics by county. In Mobile County, 23 percent of adults have been vaccinated. In Baldwin, the figure is 22 percent.

That generally lags the numbers in the rural counties in southwest Alabama and the Black Belt region. Harris pointed to research indicating Alabama ranks ninth in the country in success at reaching vulnerable counties.

“We’re very proud of that and again, I would say, that’s not an accident,” he said. “That’s a very deliberate strategy on our part to try to reach the people that are most vulnerable.”