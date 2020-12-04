Alabama’s top physician on Friday strongly suggested Mobile should cancel its 2021 Mardi Gras parades because of COVID-19

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, speaking at a Facebook live event organized by Sen. Dough Jones (D-Mountain Brook), noted that New Orleans already has canceled its Mardi Gras parade schedule.

“I think that was a smart decision and the right thing to do,” he said. “You know, ultimately, I hope the folks in Mobile will look at their community and make the right decision there.”

The comments by Harris are the latest blow to a pandemic-plagued Carnival season. Several Mardi Gras societies individually have announced they will forego parades and balls this coming season. And Thursday, Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said his deputies will not provide parade security for Mardi Gras like they normally do.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has held off on making a decision, and he has brushed aside questions from reporters – most recently after a news conference on Tuesday when FOX10 News attempted to pin him down on the issue.

“Let’s talk about that later,” he said at the time.

Harris said that when Gov. Kay Ivey updates her “Safer at Home” order later this month, it is unlikely to address Mardi Gras, specifically. But he made clear he does not belief large-scale parades can safely be held under present conditions.

“I think gatherings of any kind are already covered in the health order,” he said. “I think, you know, we can all imagine a way that an outdoor, you know, event or parade can be done safely. But you know, frankly, we’ve got a lot of examples of where that just doesn’t seem to work out even when people, you know, profess the best intentions.”

Harris pointed to the New Orleans Mardi Gras parades last season at a time when the novel coronavirus was much less understood. Health experts now conclude that the parades were a major factor that turned New Orleans into one of America’s early COVID-19 hotspots.

“My opinion is that really large outdoor gatherings with lots of people is not wise,” he said. “I think we really run the risk of disease transmission occurring.”