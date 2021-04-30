MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile County this week slipped in the “very high risk” category of the state’s COVID-19 index, but health experts are not pushing the panic button.

The Alabama Department of Public Health bases its risk indicator on trends, not overall numbers. Mobile County is considered “very high risk” because cases are up over the past 14 days. But the number of people currently infected is substantially lower than it has been for most of the pandemic.

Under the state’s scoring, a county with much higher numbers might be considered low risk if they are lower than they were 14 days earlier.

“Any small little change in those numbers, percentage-wise, can take us from the low-risk indices to the very high risk quickly, because it’s based on a percentage change,” said Scott Chavers, an epidemiologist who is head of COVID-19 response for the Mobile County Health Department. “And so, please treat those numbers with caution. We are still, overall, doing very, very well.”

At a press briefing, Chavers reeled off the latest figures.

“In the last 24 hours here in Mobile County, we added 15 cases of COVID-19,” he said. “We added three hospitalizations, and we were actually down four with respect to those currently hospitalized. So, again, numbers are going down.”

Still, infections have trended a bit higher in Mobile County even as they have continued to decline in Baldwin and other surrounding counties. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is at a loss to explain why.

“I don’t have any particular, you know, event or outbreak or, you know, concrete reason that would explain it,” he said. “You know, I think one thing we really learned about this disease is there’s a lot we don’t know about this disease. …It’s never been this, you know, giant deluge that’s flooded the whole state at once except for, you know, maybe the holiday season in December.”

Harris said his agency also is closely monitoring the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. That number has crept back over 5 percent – a red flag. But Harris noted it still is lower than it’s been for nearly the entire pandemic.

“Our percent positivity rate, in some sense, is better than we’ve ever seen it,” he said.

Other trends are positive, as well. Overall daily infections have held steady since coming off the Christmastime surge.

Hospitalizations are far below the peak and have stayed under the 500-mark for most of the last two months.

But Chavers said the slight uptick in the numbers points to the importance to fight complacency.

“What’s concerning there is that when you’re in a plateau, you’re kind of at a steady state,” he said. “And you really want to see those numbers continue to go down. And they have started to go back up a little bit. And that’s not only for COVID, but also for influenza.”