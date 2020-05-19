MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama School of Math and Science (ASMS) is hosting their senior graduation ceremony at The Hangout on Friday, May 22nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ASMS represents students from all over the state of Alabama, a total of 57 counties.
The ceremony will take place in the courtyard on the main stage.
According to David Zislin, of Hangout Hospitality Group, who is the father of two ASMS students, one current junior and one 2018 graduate, “The Hangout is excited to partner with ASMS and to provide these students with a well-deserved opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. In light of recent events, there are many students who were not able to attend their own graduations, and it is an honor to host such a special occasion.”
“Graduation is important to our amazing seniors, and The Hangout is the perfect place for them to walk across the stage safely and in style,” says ASMS President Dr. John Hoyle. “We appreciate The Hangout and look forward to a joyful celebration.”
Morgan Roland, an ASMS senior from Mobile County, says “Graduation at The Hangout will truly be a memorable experience for the Class of 2020. It’s definitely a different graduation setting, and not the one any of us expected, but that won’t make it any less special... Graduating at The Hangout will be a memorable day for us all, an experience none of us are sure to forget!”
