Alabama’s top educator on Friday laid out his plan for the new normal, a coronavirus-inspired plan that includes both in-person and remote learning.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey said a news conference in Montgomery that the 50-page plan is designed with teachers and students in mind, and gives maximum flexibility to local school districts.

“Our campuses will reopen for in-person instruction,” he said. “It is our intention that all of our campuses will be open for in-person instruction – that there will be an opportunity for in-person, in-the-classroom instruction for every child in the state whose parent chooses to send them to school all year long.”

But Mackey also alluded to the unpredictable nature of the virus, warning, “We cannot predict the year.”

Mackey said surveys indicate about 15 percent of parents are uncomfortable with sending their children back to school in the fall. He said the state plans to offer a range of remote learning options to accommodate them.

Alabama public schools shut down traditional schools and switched to online or virtual learning in March due to the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

Alabama has reported almost 33,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 880 deaths from the virus. More than a quarter of the cases have been reported in the last two weeks.

