(WALA) -- Heads up for those concerned about retirement plans and other investments as the coronavirus is taking a toll on the financial markets.
The Alabama Securities Commission believes that when people panic and are fearful it will be easy for con artists to take advantage.
“What we don't want people to do is fall for the scamsters and the con artists who are going to try and take advantage of their fears of running out of money,” said Joseph Borg, Director of the Alabama Securities Commission.
The Alabama Securities Commission says investors need to be on the lookout for people claiming that they can protect their money in safe and guaranteed investments.
“If they're telling you do it now, do it fast because this is going away, those are all red flags,” Borg said.
So far, nobody has called the Alabama Securities Commission complaining of a scam, but the agency expects it. They also want people to check with them to make sure the person offering the service is licensed.
“You wouldn't want to go to a doctor who doesn't have a medical degree and you wouldn't want to go to a dentist who didn't go the dental school, why would you want to put your money with an investment person who never took an exam and doesn't have a license,” Borg said.
If you have questions about someone who may be trying to con you, the Alabama Securities Commission wants you call them. The number is 1-800-222-1253.
