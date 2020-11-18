MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A troubling trend is creating worry just a week before the Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases are rising.

The top doctor of the Alabama Hospital Association says the spread of the virus is “out of control” in the state and he blames mask fatigue and large gatherings.

“Our ability to contain the virus has been lost,” said Dr. Don Williamson, President of the Alabama Hospital Association.

“We’re approaching the numbers that we were seeing in July,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo from UAB.

Two Alabama doctors are sharing their concerns as the holiday season is setting up to potentially be the worst wave yet.

“We have everything necessary to have a disaster between now and the end of December,” Dr. Williamson said.

“We are simply continuing to experience really borderline out of control community transmission,” Dr. Marrazzo said.

Many of the new cases in Alabama are coming from the northern part of the state, but Mobile is also seeing a surge in cases and more hospitalizations.

“Of those admitted to hospitals a lower percentage of them are needing ICU beds and I think that’s a function of several things, one it’s function Remdesivir makes a difference, use of steroids reduces respiratory problems,” Dr. Williamson said.

As cases continue to climb, hospitals are preparing for more patients and the possibility this wave is worse than the summer.

“When you talk to the hospitals they’ll tell you their greatest concerns are not beds,” Dr. Williamson said. “Their greatest concerns are nurses and other healthcare providers.”

The vast majority of healthy people who get COVID will survive. Doctors say the virus is most dangerous for the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.