State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris holds a briefing is to provide members of the news media an update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the state.
MORE COVID-19 NEWS
- By Jacqueline Howard, CNN
- Updated
'I think we already broke:' Mississippi's nurses are resigning to protect themselves from COVID-19 burnout
- By Madeline Holcombe, Erica Hill and Laura Dolan, CNN
- Updated
- By Jennifer Hansler and Paul LeBlanc, CNN
- Posted
- Jiani Navarro
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.