MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – With the number of Alabamians eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine set to roughly double next week, public health officials on Friday unveiled plans for eight mass distribution sites – including four in Mobile.

This will be on top of Mobile County Health Department distribution efforts already under way in the region through other providers.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris told reporters Friday that the state expects to receive an additional 10,000 doses each week under an increase ordered by President Joe Biden’s administration. He said about a third of authorized providers in the state will get doses next week, he said.

“There’s still a long way to go before we have enough to get it to everywhere we want it to go,” he said. “But I’m encouraged by where we are. Again, the real challenge is managing the expectations of the public.”

The four mass vaccination sites operated by the Alabama Department of Public Health in Mobile are:

Dayspring Baptist Church , 2200 Cody Road, Mobile

-- By appointment only, no walkups

-- getprovidencemobilecare.com

-- Feb. 8-9 (8:00am – 2:00pm)

-- Feb. 10 (8:00am – 12:00pm)

-- By appointment only, no walkups

-- Call (251) 341-2819 to make an appointment

-- Feb. 8-10 (7:00am-11:00am and 1:00pm-5:00pm

-- By appointment only, no walkups

-- c19vaccine.southalabama.edu

-- Feb. 13 (8:00am – 6:00pm)

-- By appointment only, no walkups

-- springhillmedicalcenter.com

The department plans to make 5,000 doses of the vaccine available at those sites in Mobile and plans to give out 1,000 a day. Harris said the vaccine mostly will be the Pfizer/BioNTech version because the agency is pulling it from hospitals that have the cold-storage capacity to store that vaccine.

Starting on Monday, eligibility roughly will double to 1.5 million people in the state, although some providers have been vaccinating under those relaxed rules for the past week or so. In addition to health care workers and first responders, the newly eligible include people 65 and older and people who work in certain high-risk occupations.

Harris acknowledged that verifying eligibility by occupation is going to be difficult.

“To be honest, there’s not a good way to do that,” he said.

Harris said he understands that without verification, the state runs the risk of some people abusing the system.

“But I don’t think there’s a good way to do that. … You know, we can easily verify someone’s age. It’s much more difficult to verify someone’s occupation.”

As of Friday, the state has given out 436,962 first doses, while 78,276 people also have received their second shots. That means Alabama remains far from the goal of vaccinating enough people to achieve “herd immunity,” which expects generally peg at 70 percent to 75 percent of the population.

But Alabama is nearing a symbolic milestone – having as many people receiving the first dose as have contracted the disease. Currently, the state has recorded almost 470,000 confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.

Alabama has enjoyed good news over the past three weeks. The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 has plummeted by 46 percent since peaking at 3,084 on Jan. 11.

Harris said Wal-Mart soon will begin receiving vaccine directly from the federal government. He said he expects about half of Wal-Mart’s pharmacies to participate at first.

Harris said the agency soon will publish demographic data on people who have received the vaccine. For instance, he said, about 41 percent of the vaccine so far has gone to people 75 and older.

Although not providing specific numbers, Harris said that among health care workers, those working at nursing homes have signed up at lower rates.

“The uptake has been variable,” he said. “I think hospitals have seen, you know, very good uptake. Among health care providers in the community, for the most part, there’s been good uptake.”

Vaccine reinforcements are coming. Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency use authorization form the Food and Drug Administration for its one-shot vaccine. But Harris said the company does not have a large stockpile like Pfizer had when it won approval.

“That’s not gonna have an overnight (impact) the way it did with the other ones,” he said.

Updated at 12:03 p.m. and 12:58 p.m. with additional comments from Dr. Scott Harris.

