BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are arriving this week at veterans homes in Alabama.

Beginning Tuesday, December 28, vaccines will be administered to residents at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City.

The four other homes will receive the vaccine over the next two weeks.

The William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette will administer the vaccine to residents on January 7.

“For several weeks our health care team has worked with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) in scheduling the vaccinations for our veteran-residents and staff. Our medical staff at the state veterans homes is prepared to administer the first and subsequent rounds of the vaccine beginning tomorrow,” said Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis.

The health care provider for the state veterans homes partnered with Walgreens to administer the Pfizer vaccine in two doses three weeks apart.